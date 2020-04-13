Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

VLT stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Dividend History for Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

