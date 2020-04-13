Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

