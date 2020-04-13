Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 22,458 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 576.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 73,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 62,951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.60 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

