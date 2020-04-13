Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200-day moving average of $81.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

