Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,475 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 374,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period.

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

