Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls (NYSE:VGM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70. Invesco Trust for Investment GradeMncpls has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

