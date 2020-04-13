Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

VMO stock opened at $11.74 on Monday. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.35.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

