Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 48,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 198,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $56.08 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

