Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for 1.3% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Clorox by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 305,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,933,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Clorox by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,538,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,246,000 after buying an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Clorox by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 11.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $184.31 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 12 month low of $144.12 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.71.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

