Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Invests $899,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

