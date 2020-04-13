Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,505 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 553.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 74,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $80.61 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

