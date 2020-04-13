Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

MO opened at $40.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

