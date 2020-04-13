Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,451 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJL. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,966,000 after purchasing an additional 273,330 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 223,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 125,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,439,000 after buying an additional 107,314 shares during the last quarter.

BSJL stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.16. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

