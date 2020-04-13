Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 154.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.39.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $4,738,576. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

