Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Reduced by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,272.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL opened at $105.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

