Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XAR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $79.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $119.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61.

