Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.94.

NYSE OHI opened at $34.27 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,883.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,374,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

