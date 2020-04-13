Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NXR stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

