Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:VBF opened at $18.98 on Monday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

