Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VTA opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

