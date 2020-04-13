Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VVR opened at $3.52 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

