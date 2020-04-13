BLACKROCK 2022/COM Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BGIO)

BLACKROCK 2022/COM (NYSE:BGIO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BLACKROCK 2022/COM has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BLACKROCK 2022/COM alerts:

BGIO opened at $7.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.36. BLACKROCK 2022/COM has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BLACKROCK 2022/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.