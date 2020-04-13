BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

NYSE BKT opened at $5.89 on Monday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.