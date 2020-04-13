BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust has a 1 year low of $10.73 and a 1 year high of $16.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.41.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.