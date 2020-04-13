Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Maryland Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Maryland Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Blackrock Maryland Municipal alerts:

BZM stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Blackrock Maryland Municipal has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $18.74.

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end municipal bond fund. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax) and Maryland personal income taxes.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Maryland Municipal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.