Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

MYD stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southern Co
Paypal Holdings Inc Holdings Reduced by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.
