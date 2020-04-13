Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

MYD stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

