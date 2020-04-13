BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

MYF opened at $13.02 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF)

