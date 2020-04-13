BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

MYF opened at $13.02 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $15.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

