Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

MQY stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

