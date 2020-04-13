BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DSU)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Dividend History for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $750,000 Stock Position in Altria Group Inc
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $711,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southern Co
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Southern Co
Paypal Holdings Inc Holdings Reduced by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.
Paypal Holdings Inc Holdings Reduced by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report