BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50.

