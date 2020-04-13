BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MUJ opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.92.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 2,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $25,289.88. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Ins Fn

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

