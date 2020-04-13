BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment (NYSE:MFT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment alerts:

MFT stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.53.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Insured Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.