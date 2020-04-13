Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MQT)

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MQT opened at $12.06 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

