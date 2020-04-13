BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFL opened at $13.22 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

