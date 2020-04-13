BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN MVF opened at $8.53 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

