Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIY)

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd Inc (NYSE:MIY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MIY stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Michign Qulty Fd has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $14.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

