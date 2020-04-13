Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MYI opened at $12.50 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.45.

Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Dividend History for Blackrock Muniyield Insured Fund (NYSE:MYI)

