BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:MYJ opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

