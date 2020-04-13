BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BLE opened at $14.05 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

