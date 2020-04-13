Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0445 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. Blackrock Muniholdings New York Qulty Fd has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

