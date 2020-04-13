BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:MYN opened at $12.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

