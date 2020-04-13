Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE MUA opened at $12.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98. Blackrock Muniassets Fund has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

