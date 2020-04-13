BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years.

MPA opened at $13.41 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Insured has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

