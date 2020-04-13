Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Virginia Municipal stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. Blackrock Virginia Municipal has a 12 month low of $12.34 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

About Blackrock Virginia Municipal

Dividend History for Blackrock Virginia Municipal (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV)

