Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUH)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

About Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Dividend History for Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II (NYSE:MUH)

