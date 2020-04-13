Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $10.43 on Monday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $11.72.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

