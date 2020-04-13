Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Blackrock Munivest Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MVT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock Munivest Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MVT stock opened at $13.21 on Monday. Blackrock Munivest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

About Blackrock Munivest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Dividend History for Blackrock Munivest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

