Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 490.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.70.

AMGN opened at $217.50 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

