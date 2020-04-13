T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 148,400.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,737,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 38.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 163,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.43.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $85.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average of $81.69.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

