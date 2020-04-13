Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,369 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 23,690.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 145,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 88,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 357,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $163.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.94. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $238.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

