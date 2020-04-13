Ellevest Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $140.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,891. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.90.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

